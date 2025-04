Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WAKEFIELD, ALEXIS MARIE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TEWELDEBERHANE, MILKIAS H Age: 26 Address: CHICAGO, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14035, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14033, CASH OR SURETY, $2530, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT









SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR Age: 44 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: False Reporting to Authorities РCrime Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT