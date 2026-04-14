Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TORRES LOREDO, OMAR

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2026-04-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BALERAS, ALAN

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16594, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





REEL, ODNER

Age: 34 Address: ORLANDO, FL Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-04-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.