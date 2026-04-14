Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TORRES LOREDO, OMAR
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2026-04-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BALERAS, ALAN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16594, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
REEL, ODNER
Age: 34
Address: ORLANDO, FL
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.