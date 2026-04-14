Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 14, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


TORRES LOREDO, OMAR

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2026-04-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


BALERAS, ALAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16594, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


REEL, ODNER

Age: 34

Address: ORLANDO, FL

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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