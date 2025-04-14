Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 14th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


HOLMLUND, JARROD

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:  SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-04-13

Scheduled Release: 2025-04-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ JOR, MARIANO SAMUEL

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

