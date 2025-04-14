Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 14th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HOLMLUND, JARROD
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-04-13
Scheduled Release: 2025-04-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ JOR, MARIANO SAMUEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.