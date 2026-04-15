Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 15, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 15, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


YOUNG, CODY RAY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


OYEWOLE, OLUDOTUN E

Age: 52

Address: BURIEN, WA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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