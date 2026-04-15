Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 15, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



YOUNG, CODY RAY

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OYEWOLE, OLUDOTUN E

Age: 52 Address: BURIEN, WA Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-04-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

ICE HOLD Status: , Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.