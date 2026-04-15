Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 15, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
YOUNG, CODY RAY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OYEWOLE, OLUDOTUN E
Age: 52
Address: BURIEN, WA
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: , Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.