Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #14044, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14044, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SESSUMS, ALEXIS JANYNE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-04-14 Released: 2025-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14046, CASH OR SURETY, $820, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







LANZA ACOSTA, LUIS Age: 32 Address: AURORA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14049, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SANCHEZ NUNEZ, AQUILAS Age: 29 Address: WEST JORDAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #14048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DELANEY, SAMANTHA MARIE Age: 31 Address: HOLLADAY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Contraband into Penal Institutions or Correctional Facilities – Make, Obtain or Possess Contraband Status: PENDING, Bond: #14050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor Status: PENDING, Bond: #14050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







JAMISON, TRACY FAYETTE Age: 56 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14047, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MORALES, KEVIN JOEL Age: 19 Address: AURORA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #14045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.