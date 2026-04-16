Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 16, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WATTS, ROBERT ANDREW
Age: 51
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.