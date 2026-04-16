Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 16, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 16, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


WATTS, ROBERT ANDREW

Age: 51

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Top-Ranked Jackson Faces Local Teams

Top-Ranked Jackson Faces Local Teams

Pronghorns Look to Build at Evanston

Pronghorns Look to Build at Evanston

Wolves Talk: Sydney Bowen With Speech & Debate

Wolves Talk: Sydney Bowen With Speech & Debate

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering an Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering an Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group