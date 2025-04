Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BRUDER, AMANDA LEE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







LONG, COLT LAYTON Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







RASMUSSEN, GREGORIO JAMES KELLY Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14054, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14053, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14055, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER







RAEL, JERAMIA BLU Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-04-14 Released: 2025-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #14052, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14052, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.