Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARSTON MARTINEZ, NEPHI LEROY
Age: 61
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
MONTOYA, JUANITA LUCIA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURTve (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2026-04-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURTram respective (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GALVIN, BENJAMIN GERARD
Age: 37
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2026-04-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16602, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.