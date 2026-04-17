Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MARSTON MARTINEZ, NEPHI LEROY

Age: 61 Address: PROVO, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2026-04-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2026-04-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





MONTOYA, JUANITA LUCIA

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-04-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURTve (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2026-04-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURTram respective (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





GALVIN, BENJAMIN GERARD

Age: 37 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2026-04-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16602, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.