Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MARSTON MARTINEZ, NEPHI LEROY

Age: 61

Address: PROVO, UT

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Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE


MONTOYA, JUANITA LUCIA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURTve (REACT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2026-04-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURTram respective (REACT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16596, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


GALVIN, BENJAMIN GERARD

Age: 37

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2026-04-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16602, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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