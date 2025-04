Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MOYA-RUIZ, JOSE RAMON Age: 34 Address: DENVER, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identification Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered ID, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Falsification of Vehicle Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #14063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CATTOOR, DENICE MARGARET Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14065, CASH OR SURETY, $3600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14065, CASH OR SURETY, $3600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14065, CASH OR SURETY, $3600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14065, CASH OR SURETY, $3600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ALEXANDER, JAVION MAKSHANE Age: 25 Address: LONGVIEW, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14064, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PETERNELL, ANDREW SAMUEL Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #14067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







RODRIGUEZ MECHLOR, MIRNA Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.