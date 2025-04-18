Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ENGEN, BRYAN R
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $810, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $810, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
CHAN, TAK HOI
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14068, CASH OR SURETY, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.