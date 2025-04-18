Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ENGEN, BRYAN R Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $810, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $810, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







CHAN, TAK HOI Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14068, CASH OR SURETY, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.