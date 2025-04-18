Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


ENGEN, BRYAN R

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $810, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $810, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



CHAN, TAK HOI

Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14068, CASH OR SURETY, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

