Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2025-04-18
Scheduled Release: 2025-05-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, JUSTICE ALEXANDER
Age: 30
Address: TULSA, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #14074, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
FARMER, TIFFANY LEEANN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14073, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
ENGEN, BRYAN ROBERT
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.