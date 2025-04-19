Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 19th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2025-04-18

Scheduled Release: 2025-05-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, JUSTICE ALEXANDER

Age: 30

Address: TULSA, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #14074, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



FARMER, TIFFANY LEEANN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14073, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



ENGEN, BRYAN ROBERT

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader

Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader

Never Forgotten: Donation Memorializes BMX Rider Ashton Jasperson

Never Forgotten: Donation Memorializes BMX Rider Ashton Jasperson

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 17th, 2025