Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-04-18 Scheduled Release: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







KING, JUSTICE ALEXANDER Age: 30 Address: TULSA, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14074, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







FARMER, TIFFANY LEEANN Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #14073, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







ENGEN, BRYAN ROBERT Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14071, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.