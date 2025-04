Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





CHERNY, JAYCEE MORGAN Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BOGOV, ZAURBEK GEORGIEVICH Age: 30 Address: REGO PARK, NY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Display of License Plates – Failure to Secure Plates on Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Safe Mechanical Condition Status: PENDING, Bond: #13929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PEREIRA PARRA, DANIEL ALBERTO Age: 31 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: ICE







GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13927, CASH OR SURETY, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







URIBE GAONA, BAYRON JESUS Age: 23 Address: WEST VALLEY CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: ICE





ALONSO GARCIA, MIGUEL ANGEL Age: 28 Address: PAHRUMP, NV Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: ICE





GAUNA GONZALEZ, JAVIER EDUARDO Age: 18 Address: SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: ICE





TORRES, IGNACIO ANTONIO Age: 26 Address: WEST VALLEY CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: ICE





CUICAPUZA GUERRA, WALTER Age: 30 Address: Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-31 Arresting Agency: ICE