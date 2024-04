Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FREY, RAY ALLYN

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12505, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #12505, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12505, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, PRESTON RONALD

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA

Age: 36 Booking Type: GREEN RIVER Booking Date: 2024-04-19 Arresting Agency: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #12501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law