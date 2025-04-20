Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY

Age: 38

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

