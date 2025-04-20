Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY Age: 38 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.