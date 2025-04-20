Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY
Age: 38
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14075, CASH OR SURETY, $1585, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.