Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GOTSCHALL, DALTON T Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #14078, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





DYESS, THOMAS DALE Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.