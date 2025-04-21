Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GOTSCHALL, DALTON T
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14078, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
DYESS, THOMAS DALE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.