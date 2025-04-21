Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 21st, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GOTSCHALL, DALTON T

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14078, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT


DYESS, THOMAS DALE

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14077, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 20th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 19th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 19th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 18th, 2025

Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader

Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader