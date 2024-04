Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VASSEUR, SHANNON LYNN

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12512, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



ARREDONDO PEREZ, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 2nd Offense Within 1 Year Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORR, ALDEN

Age: 52 Address: BRAZORIA, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law