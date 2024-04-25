Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PRICE, JAMES WESLEY

Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-04-24 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SILVA MARTINEZ, ISRAEL

Age: 39 Address: ALPINE, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-04-24 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law