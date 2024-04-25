Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
PRICE, JAMES WESLEY
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-24
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILVA MARTINEZ, ISRAEL
Age: 39
Address: ALPINE, WY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-04-24
Arresting Agency: ICE