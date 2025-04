Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 26th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FLORES, HARRY Age: 20 Address: GARY, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14100, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER





ZAVALA-HERNANDEZ, ELIRIED Age: 28 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #14099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 55 Mph Unpaved Roads Not Specified (1-5 Mph) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MENDOZA, RICHARD ANTHONY Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2025-04-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUS (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





REED, MARLEY LORAINE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2025-04-28 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





HARRISON, JUSTIN CLARK Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority Status: PENDING, Bond: #14098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GREENE, TRENTON MARK Age: 28 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14097, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GOMEZ CRUZ, ANTONIO Age: 31 Address: SARATOGA, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-25 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.