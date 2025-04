Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GONZALEZ MENDEZ, OSCAR ALFREDO Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14103, CASH OR SURETY, $1083, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #14103, CASH OR SURETY, $1083, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MISCHEL, MICHAEL DEAN Age: 30 Address: KETCHUM, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14102, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14102, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





STALLINGS, JAMES JACKSON Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-04-26 Released: 2025-04-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14101, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14101, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.