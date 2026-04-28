Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 28, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 28, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RICHENS, KYLIE MARIE

Age: 26
Address: RELIANCE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JENNINGS, KEVIN RUSSELL

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

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Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16656, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16656, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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