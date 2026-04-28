Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 28, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RICHENS, KYLIE MARIE
Age: 26
Address: RELIANCE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JENNINGS, KEVIN RUSSELL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
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Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16656, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16656, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.