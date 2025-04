Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LYNCH, PATRICK RYAN Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BROWN, MATTHEW RAY Age: 42 Address: GRANGER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #14107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LUIS MENDEZ, AGUSTO Age: 26 Address: HEREFORD, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #14104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





AGUILA, JOHNNY Age: 51 Address: EL CAJON, CA Booking: 2025-04-27 Released: 2025-04-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14105, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.