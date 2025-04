Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BAUER, MORGAN RENAE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MORALES LIZCANO, MIGUEL ANGEL Age: 25 Address: HAWTHORNE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-04-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







IRWIN, DAPHANE MARIE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13930, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT