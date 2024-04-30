Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30h, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MONDRAGON, RANDY JOSE
Age: 28
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12528, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12528, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT