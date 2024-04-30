Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30h, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MONDRAGON, RANDY JOSE

Age: 28

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12528, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12528, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

