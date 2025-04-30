Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CHEESE, ISAAC JACOB
Age: 30
Address: MOBILE, AL
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14116, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
ORTIZ JIMENEZ, MIRIAM
Age: 21
Address:
Booking Type: ICE-HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-04-29
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
TORRES HERNANDEZ, NATALY
Age: 27
Address:
Booking Type: ICE-HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-04-29
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.