Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


CHEESE, ISAAC JACOB

Age: 30

Address: MOBILE, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14116, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


ORTIZ JIMENEZ, MIRIAM

Age: 21

Address: 

Booking Type: ICE-HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-04-29

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:


TORRES HERNANDEZ, NATALY

Age: 27

Address: 

Booking Type: ICE-HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-04-29

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:


NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

