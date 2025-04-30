Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CHEESE, ISAAC JACOB Age: 30 Address: MOBILE, AL Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14116, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ORTIZ JIMENEZ, MIRIAM Age: 21 Address: Booking Type: ICE-HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-29 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



TORRES HERNANDEZ, NATALY Age: 27 Address: Booking Type: ICE-HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-29 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



