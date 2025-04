Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 4th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL Age: 42 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13971, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13971, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13971, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BABER, DESIREE DARLEEN MARIE Age: 37 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







NELSON, PAUL RICHARD Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13978, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







RICHARDS, KENNETH CHARLES Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: 5TH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13970, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







FERREIRA, THERESA M Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13963, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER







FISHER, DALE ANN Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







COLLINS, MELVIN DALE Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13977, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #13977, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







NILSON, SHAWNA RAE Age: 39 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SOLTMAN, MALACHI MICHEAL Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13960, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







GAMBLE, XADEN SCOTT Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13958, CASH OR SURETY, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13958, CASH OR SURETY, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13973, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13973, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13974, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13975, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT