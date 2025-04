Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





KINSELLA, CAMERON NICHOLAS Age: 38 Address: CASPER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Requirements Before Leaving Motor Vehicle Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HARTWELL, CHARLES COREY Age: 20 Address: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT







BRISTOL, JIMMY JUNIOR Age: 33 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #13983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







RIDENOUR, TYLER LOGAN Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13980, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT