Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 6th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





PERPULI OCHOA, STEVEN Age: 31 Address: LAS CRUCES, NM Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







JOHANNESSEN, LEIF EDDY Age: 50 Address: DICKINSON, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession of Burglar’s Tools Status: PENDING, Bond: #13991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13993, CASH, $1535, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13992, CASH OR SURETY, $1070, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







MAZZONI, KOREY JAMES Age: 33 Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #13989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MCNABB, TREVAR STEPHEN Age: 35 Address: SANTA MONICA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #13990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13987, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GATICA AHUEZOTECO, JULIO Age: 31 Address: BIG PINEY, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: ICE





MCCOLLOCH, DEVIN MILES Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #13984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13984, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT