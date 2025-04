Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 7th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





KUMER, THOMAS ANTHONY Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13985, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #13985, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







GARDEA, JEFF MICHAEL Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13988, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13988, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HALL WHITE, AMANDA ASHLI Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13995, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13995, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13995, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT