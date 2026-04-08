Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 8, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


VENTA, GINA MARIA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


FULLER, BRANDY LYNN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-07

Scheduled Release: 2026-04-10

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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