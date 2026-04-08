Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VENTA, GINA MARIA

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-04-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FULLER, BRANDY LYNN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2026-04-07 Scheduled Release: 2026-04-10 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.