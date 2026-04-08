Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VENTA, GINA MARIA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FULLER, BRANDY LYNN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-07
Scheduled Release: 2026-04-10
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.