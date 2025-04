Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 8th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





MURCHIE, CORRYN LEEANN Age: 45 Address: BRAINERD, MN Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-07 Arresting Agency: NWS





WINCHESTER, FELICIA Age: 38 Address: SALEM, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-04-07 Arresting Agency: NWS





JACKSON, JEFFERY QUINTON Age: 26 Address: AUBURN, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT







HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13998, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13998, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT