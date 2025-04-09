Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TRUJILLO, KATHRINE ELIZABETH
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13999, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.