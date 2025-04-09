Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





TRUJILLO, KATHRINE ELIZABETH Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13999, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


