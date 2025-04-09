Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 9th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TRUJILLO, KATHRINE ELIZABETH

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13999, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

