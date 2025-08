Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 1, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MORTIMER, JONATHAN WESLEY Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14808, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14808, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







CARLSON, ANDREW GLEN Age: 42 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14802, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







STUCK, SHANNON LEE Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-31 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #14804, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-31 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #14803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SILVA, LILIANA Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14806, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



SATTERWHITE, TOMMY CURTIS Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #14805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #14805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.