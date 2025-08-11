Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.