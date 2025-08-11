Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #14852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.