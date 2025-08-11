Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday, August 15 – ARMCHAIR BOOGIE w/ special guest THE CODY SISTERS

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday, August 15 – ARMCHAIR BOOGIE w/ special guest THE CODY SISTERS

Familiar Face Takes Over Rock Springs Volleyball Program with Focus on Culture, Discipline

Familiar Face Takes Over Rock Springs Volleyball Program with Focus on Culture, Discipline

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 10, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 10, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 9, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 9, 2025