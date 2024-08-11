Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED

Age: 38 Address: EVANSTON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12988, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-010 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12989, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court





WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12987, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DENMAN, SCOTT LOYD

Age: 49 Address:ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.