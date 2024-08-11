Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED

Age: 38

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12988, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-010

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12989, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court


WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12987, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DENMAN, SCOTT LOYD

Age: 49

Address:ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

