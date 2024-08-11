Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED
Age: 38
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12988, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-010
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12989, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12987, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DENMAN, SCOTT LOYD
Age: 49
Address:ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12990, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court