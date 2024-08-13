Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HIBBERT, MARK ERIC

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12998, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







CASTANEDA, INO

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12996, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BURGER, THOMAS WILLIAM

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Any Explict Sexual Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #12995, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAWSON, DENNIS D

Age: 31

Address: MEDFORD, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-08-12

Arresting Agency: NWS

CROY, TONY ROBERT

Age: 36

Address: WOLF CREEK, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-08-12

Arresting Agency: NWS

ARELLANO, GARRETT MANUEL

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.