Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HIBBERT, MARK ERIC

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12998, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CASTANEDA, INO

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12996, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BURGER, THOMAS WILLIAM

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Any Explict Sexual Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12995, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAWSON, DENNIS D

Age: 31
Address: MEDFORD, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: NWS

CROY, TONY ROBERT

Age: 36
Address: WOLF CREEK, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: NWS

ARELLANO, GARRETT MANUEL

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

