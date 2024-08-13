Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HIBBERT, MARK ERIC
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12998, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASTANEDA, INO
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12996, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BURGER, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sexual Exploitation of Children – Any Explict Sexual Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12995, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAWSON, DENNIS D
Age: 31
Address: MEDFORD, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: NWS
CROY, TONY ROBERT
Age: 36
Address: WOLF CREEK, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: NWS
ARELLANO, GARRETT MANUEL
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE