Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KING, JOEL EDMOND

Age: 66 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CRUZ SOLA, ANIBAL

Age: 54 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-08-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13002, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER





HIGGS, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 68 Address: BASIN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13001, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLLINS, BRUCE EDWARD

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.