Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 16th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARCY, ANGELA MARIE

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-08-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court


PENDERGRAS, AUSTIN

Age: 38

Address: WINSTON, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-08-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Miss Scarlett, Clue & Mrs. Peacock

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Miss Scarlett, Clue & Mrs. Peacock

Wolves Eye Consistency and Growth as Season Tees Off

Wolves Eye Consistency and Growth as Season Tees Off

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 15th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 15th, 2024

Tigers Golf Team Set to Tee Off Season in Green River

Tigers Golf Team Set to Tee Off Season in Green River