Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARCY, ANGELA MARIE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-08-15
Scheduled Release: 2024-08-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
PENDERGRAS, AUSTIN
Age: 38
Address: WINSTON, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-08-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO