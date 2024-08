Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

OLMEDA RIVERA, JOSUE

Age: 33 Address: WHEATLAND, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13012, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13012, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court







HAYMON, JODY LYNN

Age: 30 Address: DICKINSON, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PEGUES, KERRINGTON ISAIAH

Age: 24 Address: NEW ALBANY, MS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13009, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13009, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court









POPPINGA, JACOB RILEY

Age: 45 Address: LONGVILLE, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13010, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13006, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13006, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.