Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 1st, 2024

SIMON, FRANKIE TYRONE

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Released: 2024-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12934, CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court



WILSON, ALYCIA KAY

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12933, CASH OR SURETY, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court



SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)

Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NICHOLS, JOSEPH AARON

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Fraud by Check – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12928, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



BITTNER, SYLVIA

Age: 65 Address: WOLF CREEK, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 2nd Offense Within 1 Year Status: PENDING, Bond: #12929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BITTNER, ASHLEY

Age: 36 Address: WOLF CREEK, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEJIA, CRISTINA MARIE

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12930, CASH, $470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12930, CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLEN, SCOTT ROY

Age: 28 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12935, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12935, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12935, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of la