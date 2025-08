Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MYERS, DALLIN COLE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Released: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14809, CASH OR SURETY, $1815, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #14809, CASH OR SURETY, $1815, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #14809, CASH OR SURETY, $1815, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







GRENIER, BRANDON ANTHONY Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Scheduled Release: 2025-08-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DEVINE, JENNIFER CHRISTINE Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVID, SARAH KAY Age: 27 Address: BOULDER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14812, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILL, CAMERON MICHAEL Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14816, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #14816, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.