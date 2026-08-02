Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BOZNER, GIANNA BELEN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17097, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17097, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTIN, GABRIEL GENE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting-Conceals-1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17094, CASH, $486, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

MONTOYA, JUANITA LUCIA

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17095, CASH, $310, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

WILKERSON, BILLY J

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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