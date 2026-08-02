Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BOZNER, GIANNA BELEN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17097, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17097, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTIN, GABRIEL GENE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting-Conceals-1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17094, CASH, $486, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

MONTOYA, JUANITA LUCIA

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public-1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17095, CASH, $310, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

WILKERSON, BILLY J

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.