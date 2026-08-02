Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BOZNER, GIANNA BELEN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17097, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17097, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTIN, GABRIEL GENE
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting-Conceals-1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17094, CASH, $486, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
MONTOYA, JUANITA LUCIA
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17095, CASH, $310, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
WILKERSON, BILLY J
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #17096, CASH OR SURETY, $1705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.