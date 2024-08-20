Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ZILTH, TYSON LEE

Age: 40

Address: CAMERON, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13023, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court



NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13022, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Driving (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT




HOWELLS, JACOB CLAY

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT




CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-08-19

Scheduled Release: 2024-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13017, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



OBRIEN, STEVEN RAY

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-08-19

Scheduled Release: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

