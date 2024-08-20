Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ZILTH, TYSON LEE

Age: 40 Address: CAMERON, AZ Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #13023, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court







NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13022, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court







ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









HOWELLS, JACOB CLAY

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #13019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-08-19 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13017, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court







OBRIEN, STEVEN RAY

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-08-19 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.