Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ZILTH, TYSON LEE
Age: 40
Address: CAMERON, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13023, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13022, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOWELLS, JACOB CLAY
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-08-19
Scheduled Release: 2024-08-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13017, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
OBRIEN, STEVEN RAY
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-08-19
Scheduled Release: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT