Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LOPEZ ROMERO, LUIS

Age: 37 Address: JACKSON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: ICE





HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







VANARSDOL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13028, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court









SAMPSON, STEPHEN JON

Age: 34 Address: PAGE, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13026, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CRUZ MIGUEL, EDGAR MATEO

Age: 28 Address: LOS FRESNOS, TX Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: ICE





DODD, BILLY RODNEY Age: 61 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13024, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROBLERO ROBLERO, ENIWER Age: 25 Address: LOS FRESNOS, TX Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: ICE





LEON PEREZ, JORGE Age: 35 Address: DRIGGS, ID Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-20 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.