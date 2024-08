Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BROWN, CALVIN ZANE

Age: 35 Address: HAILEY, ID Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HARVART, THOMAS LEE

Age: 73 Address: AMELIA CT HOUSE, VA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13035, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER







MOFFITT, LONNIE PHILLIP

Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13033, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court









PATEL, NIL Y

Age: 34 Address: ARVADA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









COETO ARELLANO, FERNANDO

Age: 28 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO





CERVANTES GARCIA, JESUS

Age: 30 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-21 Arresting Agency: ICE





BEISNER, BRYSON SCOTT Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.