Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2024-08-22 Released: 2024-08-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13037, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court







ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







EGGLESTON, JOHN MARSHALL

Age: 42 Address: SEATTLE, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO







ESCAMILLA, ISMAEL

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc Status: PENDING, Bond: #13039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.