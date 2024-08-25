Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PADILLA, VICTOR AURELIO

Age: 26 Address: JAMESTOWN, ND Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13051, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







LEE, DOMINIQUE ANTOINETTE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13050, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court







MENEREY, JASON LEE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #13049, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









BAUER, MORGAN RENAE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13047, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN DEAN Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13048, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court







BUCKLES, REE ANNA Age: 44 Address: RANGLEY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13046, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.