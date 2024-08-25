Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
PADILLA, VICTOR AURELIO
Age: 26
Address: JAMESTOWN, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13051, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEE, DOMINIQUE ANTOINETTE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13050, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
MENEREY, JASON LEE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13049, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAUER, MORGAN RENAE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13047, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN DEAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13048, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUCKLES, REE ANNA
Age: 44
Address: RANGLEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13046, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT