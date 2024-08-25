Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PADILLA, VICTOR AURELIO

Age: 26

Address: JAMESTOWN, ND

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13051, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEE, DOMINIQUE ANTOINETTE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13050, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



MENEREY, JASON LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13049, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT




BAUER, MORGAN RENAE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13047, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT




HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN DEAN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13048, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court




BUCKLES, REE ANNA

Age: 44

Address: RANGLEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13046, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

