Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ALVIZO, REYNALDO

Age: 48 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DAVID, SARAH KAY

Age: 26 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-26 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Stalking – Electronic Devices (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13052, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







RASCON-ESTRADA, JAVIER ABRAHAM

Age: 21 Address: EPHRAIM, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-26 Arresting Agency: ICE





NORTON SR, ANTHONY ALLEN

Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-08-26 Released: 2024-08-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13055, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.