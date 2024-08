Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 28th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SPAENY, JAYDE RAVEN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SPAENY, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #13066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







STEVENS, AUSTIN LEE LEE

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13065, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13065, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13065, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROMERO, HERSON PAUL

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #13064, CASH OR SURETY, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #13063, CASH OR SURETY, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court







BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Safe Mechanical Condition Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CRUZ, JESSE JAMES

Age: 46 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MELTON, LEONARD DON

Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13059, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







HERNANDEZ, JONATHON DEAN

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13058, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #13058, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13060, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court







TREVINO, RYUN QUINN

Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-08-27 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Hit & Run – Unattended Property (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.