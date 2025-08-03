Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


RASMUSSEN, ERIC TAYLOR

Age: 32

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-02

Released: 2025-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Horns and Warning Devices – Horn Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



GOLD, RICHARD

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, MARY M

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

MARTIN, SARA L

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14820, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

MARTIN, THOMAS HERBERT

Age: 67

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14821, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 2nd

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 2nd

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2025

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 1st

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 1st

Get Ready for the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction

Get Ready for the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction