Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



RASMUSSEN, ERIC TAYLOR Age: 32 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-02 Released: 2025-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Horns and Warning Devices – Horn Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







GOLD, RICHARD Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MILLER, MARY M Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



MARTIN, SARA L Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14820, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



MARTIN, THOMAS HERBERT Age: 67 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14821, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.