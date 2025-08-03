Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RASMUSSEN, ERIC TAYLOR
Age: 32
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-02
Released: 2025-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Horns and Warning Devices – Horn Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14817, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
GOLD, RICHARD
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, MARY M
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14822, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
MARTIN, SARA L
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14820, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
MARTIN, THOMAS HERBERT
Age: 67
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14821, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.