Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SHEPARD, DEVIN PAUL

Age: 35 Address: SARATOGA, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Released: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12946, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOMAN, RANDALL SHANE

Age: 45 Address: BAYTOWN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Released: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12944, CASH OR SURETY, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #12944, CASH OR SURETY, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12944, CASH OR SURETY, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUARTE, JESUS IVAN

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Released: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12943, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12943, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12943, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12943, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAES, JUSTIN C

Age: 54 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Released: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12945, CASH OR SURETY, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court



NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Telephone Calls- Threat to Inflict Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NICHOLS, TRAVIS CLAYTON

Age: 34 Address: SILVER SPRINGS, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12948, CASH, $1080, Court: OTHER



AGUILAR, CRISTIAN VALTASAR

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BELL, DALTON EUGENE

Age: 20 Address: LA BARGE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12950, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PEREZ, GERARDO

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #12951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARNICA, TINA YOLANDA

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12952, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.